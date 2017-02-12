ISTANBUL - Turkey's election board officially confirmed Saturday that a referendum on constitutional changes that would expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers will take place on April 16. High Election Board head Sadi Guven said in a televised speech that the date was fixed after the law was published on the Official Gazette. Erdogan signed the contentious law on Friday, clearing the way for public vote.

Guven said two colours -- white and brown -- would be used in ballot papers representing "yes" and "no" respectively.