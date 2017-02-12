UNITED NATIONS - The United States on Friday blocked the appointment of a former Palestinian prime minister for a senior United Nations post in a decision Palestinian officials said was based solely on his nationality.

Salam Fayyad, a highly respected Palestinian politician, had been put forth as the next United Nations special representative to Libya.

The American ambassador, Nikki Haley, said in a statement on Friday that the Trump administration “was disappointed” that the new United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, had sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council announcing his intention to appoint Fayyad to the Libya post.

“For too long the UN has been unfairly biased in favour of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel,” Ms. Haley said.“The United States does not currently recognize a Palestinian state or supportthe signal this appointment would send within the United Nations.” “Going forward,” she added, “the United States will act, not just talk, in support of our allies.”

Fayyad had the support of other 14 members of the Security Council.

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, said: “This is the beginning of a new era at the UN The United States stands firmly and unapologetically beside Israel.”

The 64-year-old Palestinian politician served as prime minister from 2007 to 2013, and was the finance minister twice, from 2002 to 2005, and 2007 to 2012. Fayyad is well-respected for his work in reforming the Palestinian Authority and spurring its economy and had the support of the 14 other Security Council members to succeed Martin Kobler in the Libya job. Guterres had given the Security Council until late Friday to consider Fayyad as a replacement for Martin Kobler of Germany, who has served as the Libyan envoy since November 2015.Fayyad's appointment had come amid diplomatic negotiations over changes to a UN-brokered political deal that led to the formation of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj's unity government. The Sarraj government was installed in Tripoli last year, but has failed to assert control further east, where strongman General Khalifa Haftar holds sway.

Kobler told the Security Council on Wednesday that talks on "possible amendments" to the political agreement were making progress.

Meanwhile, Guterres, the UN chief, on Saturday defended his choice of Fayyad, the former Palestinian prime minister, to be the UN peace envoy to Libya after the United States blocked the appointment.

The decision to put forward his candidacy "was solely based on Mr Fayyad's recognized personal qualities and his competence for that position," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"United Nations staff serve strictly in their personal capacity. They do not represent any government or country," he said. Guterres had informed the Security Council earlier this week of his intention to appoint Fayyad and set a deadline of Friday for members to raise objections. Diplomats had said they expected the appointment to go through, but the US Ambassador Haley opposed it.