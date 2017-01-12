Rome : German and Italian police have said that they have bust a Pakistani gang involved in human smuggling from Balkan to Europe.
Italian police released a statement saying that a Pakistani group behind human smuggling has been busted in a joint operation, foreign media reported.
Meanwhile, Italian police in a statement said that the human smuggling group was from Pakistan and no more details can be shared.
Rome : German and Italian police have said that they have bust a Pakistani gang involved in human smuggling from Balkan to Europe.