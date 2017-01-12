Srinagar: In Indian held Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also head of Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, has said that the PDP-BJP coalition is furthering the agenda of the Hindu extremist parties of India by adopting the undemocratic and inhuman measures aimed at changing the demography, Muslim-majority identity, and the disputed nature of Jammu Kashmir”.

A meeting of district and tehsil heads of Awami Action Committee (AAC) was held at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar, which was presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The meeting held deliberations on political situation in Kashmir with particular focus on how to strengthen the ongoing resistance movement. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the occasion denounced the authorities’ tactics to sabotage the ongoing resistance movement. He condemned the atrocities, arbitrary arrests, harassment and gross human rights violations.

He said the coalition partners were on one pretext or another trying to take steps for changing both the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and its demography. In this regard, he mentioned some steps including the setting up of Sainik colonies, separate townships for Kashmiri Pandits, implementation of a discriminatory industrial policy, the issuance of domicile certificates to Hindu refugees and now implementation of SARFEASI Act to Jammu and Kashmir.

“When people of Kashmir raised voice to protest against these nefarious designs of RSS ideology led BJP government, our youth including minor children were blinded with the brutal use of pellet guns and blood of innocents was spilled,” he said. Mirwaiz said such tactics would not yield any results as Kashmiris, during the 2016 uprising had shown a strong resolve to carry forward their struggle for right to self-determination and a firm commitment towards the ongoing resistance movement.