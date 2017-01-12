BERLIN - Police detained two Pakistani nationals - one near the German the city of Erfurt, the other in the Italian port of Ancona - for alleged human trafficking, German prosecutors said. They were accused of having brought mostly Pakistani nationals via the Balkan route to Germany and of having unlawfully detained two asylum seekers in a bid to extort money out of their relatives abroad. Germany said on Wednesday that migrant arrivals dropped by two-thirds in 2016 from the previous year's record high, providing relief for Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of this year's elections.