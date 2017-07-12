CAIRO - The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the Ismaili branch of Shiaism, is opening a yearlong jubilee to mark his 60th anniversary leading the community with a call Tuesday for greater respect for pluralism in the Islamic world and action to reduce poverty.

The community the Aga Khan leads as “imam” is not large - around 20 million adherents, compared to the estimates of several hundred million followers of Shiaism’s main branch, known as the “Twelvers.”

But while other Islamic communities have a fragmented leadership, the 80-year-old, Paris-based Aga Khan is accepted across the Nazari Ismaili community as the “imam,” or spiritual head, giving him a singular status.

His voice is amplified by his wide-scale development programs, funded from his immense wealth and contributions from Ismailis, who are mainly centered in South and Central Asia but have significant communities in Africa and a small presence in Syria and Lebanon.

The Aga Khan Development Network operates in 30 countries, leading health, education and infrastructure programs.

Throughout the Diamond Jubilee year that began Tuesday, the Aga Khan will travel to countries where the network operates to launch new programs to alleviate poverty and increase access to financing for housing, education and childhood development, the network said.

Born Prince Karim al-Husseini in Geneva, he succeeded his grandfather as Aga Khan on June 11, 1957, at the age of 20.