BERLIN: Several people were arrested in raids carried out in Berlin by the German special police commandos. The raids came in an attempt to recover a gold coin weighing over 100Kgs and worth about $4 million which was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum in March.

"We are at the moment conducting searches and executing arrest warrants in several places in Berlin concerning the break in at the Bode museum in March," said Berlin police.

The unlikely robbery from one of Berlin's most prestigious museums in the center of the capital, from behind bullet-proof glass stunned Germans.

Special police watches paramedics entering a building in Berlin, Germany, July 12, 2017 during raids, after a gold coin was stolen from Berlins Bode Museum earlier this year.Fabrizio Bensch

The Canadian coin, named "Big Maple Leaf", which bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II, is made out of pure gold with a material value of about $4 million. Its face value is about $1 million.

The coin, 53 centimeters in diameter and 3 centimeters thick, even made it into the Guinness Book of Records for its unrivalled degree of purity. It was loaned to the Bode Museum in December 2010.

Special police in front of a building in Berlin, Germany, July 12, 2017 during raids, after a gold coin was stolen from Berlins Bode Museum earlier this year.Fabrizio Bensch

Police had said it was probably stolen by a group of robbers who broke into the museum through a window, possibly with a ladder. They had also said they would expect the coin to be melted down.

The Bode has one of the world's largest coin collections with more than 540,000 items.