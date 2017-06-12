Iranian police killed two four suspected terrorists, including two foreigners, associated with the militant Islamic State (IS) group in the southern province of Hormuzgan and seized explosives, guns and the group's flag, an Iranian news agency reported on Monday.

A major security operation is underway after 17 people were killed last Wednesday in suicide bombings and gun attacks in Tehran, the first to be claimed by the IS group inside Iran.

“Police forces clashed with the four men and killed them in a mountainous area in southern Iran,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a local police chief as saying.

Two of those killed were not Iranian, he said.

Guns, ammunition, explosives and the IS flags were seized during the operation, Tasnim reported, citing the police chief.

Hormuzgan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has seen previous clashes between security forces and insurgent groups.

The authorities say Iranian security forces killed the mastermind of the attacks on Saturday and that more than 50 suspects have been arrested around the country.

Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of funding militants, including the IS and in the wake of last week's attack pointed the finger at its regional rival. Riyadh has denied involvement in the attacks.