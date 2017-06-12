Britain's Brexit minister David Davis backed Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, saying claims made by former finance minister George Osborne that she was a "dead woman walking" were wrong and self-indulgent.

"I find it incredibly self indulgent for the Tory party to be going for this sort of stuff," he said on ITV television, using an alternative name for the Conservative Party.

"It is our job to get on with running the country."

May's Conservatives failed to win a parliamentary majority in an election last week, meaning it will need the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to govern.

Davis said however the Conservatives would not adopt the views of its intended partner on matters such as abortion and gay marriage.

"We don't adopt their views, we don't adopt their policies," he said.

"We've just been returned to government with a minority government in effect, it's our duty to make it work, it's our duty to make it deliver for the British people."