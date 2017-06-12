Surgeons in China have removed 30 inches of a man’s large intestines weighing 13kgs.

The 22-year-old man is assumed to be suffering from Hirschsprung’s disease (HD) since his birth, a rare condition that left him constipated for years. His tests showed that faeces probably of months or even years were trapped inside his body.

The condition means the nerves that control the bowels, and help them to squeeze and relax to push stools out, are missing. Due to the disease, the man’s organs swelled heavily and he was relying on laxatives and other medicines for treatment.

After a three-hour surgery, part of the intestine measuring 30 inches (76cm) and weighing 13 kg (28lbs) was removed. He is said to be stable and recovering.