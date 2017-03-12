WASHINGTON : A month after he was held by US immigration officials and questioned about his Muslim faith at a Florida airport, Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the legendary boxer, was stopped and questioned Friday— this time at Reagan National airport in Washington, D.C., at the ticket counter and again at the security checkpoint.

Ali Jr. was in Washington meeting with lawmakers about his recent detention at a Florida airport, which he has called an act of illegal discrimination.

He and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, were held for 20 minutes while trying to board a Jetblue flight after visiting Washington to discuss a previous detention he experienced officials of the Transport Security Administration (TSA) in February.

The incident was first reported in a tweet sent Friday afternoon from the account of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat: “On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN by @DHSgov. Religiously profiling son of ‘The Greatest’ will not make us safe.”

But TSA said it did not detain Ali Jr., but only stopped him to verify his identity. In an email to The Courier-Journal, a TSA spokesman wrote, “The TSA does not have the authority to detain passengers, and that did not happen.”

According to the TSA, Ali Jr. arrived at the check-in counter at Reagan National, at which time “a call was made to confirm Mr. Ali’s identity with TSA officials.” After 11 minutes, he was eventually cleared and sent to the security checkpoint. At the checkpoint, Ali Jr.’s “large jewelry” set off the scanner, and he was patted down by agents. After a seven-minute screening he was cleared to catch his flight. In a phone interview Friday, Ali Jr.’s lawyer, Chris Mancini, told The Courier-Journal that the TSA statement a “pack full of lies.”

Mancini said Ali Jr. was trying to get his boarding pass when the computer “flagged” him. The ticket agent rejected his Illinois state-issued ID and put Ali Jr. on the phone with the Department of Homeland Security. Ali Jr. was asked over the phone to verify his date of birth and where he was born.

He was not asked about his religion.

Mancini said Homeland Security officials kept Ali Jr. on the phone for about 20 minutes while a line formed behind them at the check-in counter. Eventually, Ali Jr. voluntarily gave his passport to the ticket agent, who read the passport number over the phone. Only then was Ali Jr. cleared. No explanation was given for the delay.

“It was either sloppy, suspect or designed to keep him from boarding,” Mancini said.

Mancini confirmed Ali Jr. was patted down while going through the security checkpoint but called that incident “irrelevant” and said Ali Jr.’s main complaint stemmed from the incident at the ticket counter.

In an email exchange with The Courier-Journal, a TSA spokesman bristled at the suggestion Ali Jr. was detained, writing, “In the security world detain means to take into custody. ... We don’t do that. Law enforcement does.”

The spokesman would not say why TSA questioned Ali Jr. but said he was free to walk out of the airport had he decided not to fly.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Ali Jr. was not arrested and that airport police were not contacted.