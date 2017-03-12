India’s Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is likely to become the chief minister of Goa after Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished second in the Goa assembly, reported Hindustan Times on Sunday.

BJP finished second with 13 seats to the Congress’ 17 in the 40-member Goa assembly. The remaining 10 seats are spread among smaller parties and independents.

There were talks to appoint Parrikar as the new chief minister as both the Congress and BJP stake claim to form the government. A minister said Parrikar had to resign from his current post if he was to lead Goa.

“Manohar Parrikar will have to give resignation as defence minister before becoming Goa chief minister, but he has not given it yet,” roads minister Nitin Gadkari told ANI news agency.

Parrikar was Goa chief minister before joining the Narendra Modi government as defence minister in November 2014. Minutes before his presser in Goa, the Indian defence minister said, “I have not resigned yet.”