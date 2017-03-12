WASHINGTON - A lawyer for former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn told the Trump transition team before President Donald Trump took office that Flynn might have to register as a foreign agent because of his work for a Turkish client.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Friday said that Flynn’s represen-tative reached out to the transition team about potentially registering with the Justice Department because his lobbying work may have benefited the government of Turkey, but Spicer said the transition lawyer viewed it as a personal matter and not an issue for transition officials to decide.

Spicer also rejected the notion that Flynn’s lobbying work for a client with ties to Turkey’s government should have raised red flags about Flynn’s appointment as Trump’s top national security adviser.

He said Flynn had “impeccable credentials” to serve in that role.”We trust people to fill out the appropriate forms,” Spicer added, when asked whether other Trump advisers also might be lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

Trump fired Flynn last month for making misleading statements to Vice President Pence and others about his discussions with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. But documents Flynn filed this week with the Justice Department raised fresh questions about his ties to the Turkish government, even as he was serving as top adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign. His now-shuttered firm, Flynn Intel Group, earned $530,000 last year for work on behalf of Inovo BV, a Dutch firm, whose Turkish founder has ties to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.