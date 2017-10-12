“There will be more Srebrenica and Rohingya lingers on, until the West stop thinking Democracy more valuable than Human beings”.

“Whatever extent you are loving and compassionate you cannot sleep with a rabid dog” (stated by a Buddhist-Monks) Ashin Wirathu- the chief of 969 Buddhist extremist movement.

This (aforementioned) movement launched in 1990s, was directed to wipe out Muslim population in Buddhist majority countries generally and specifically the Burmese ‘Rakhine & Rohingya Muslims’. To materialise this, the governments of Buddhist majority countries-Burma, Sri Lanka, Nepal etc., lend a helping hand to it. The Burmese government, however, went to the fullest extent by giving carte blanche to Buddhist-monks, providing army and backing local militias.

They (with government backing) broke into vulnerable Rohingya community: siege their villages, set ablaze their houses, rapped their women and slaughtered hundreds of thousand indiscriminately. Therefore, many fled to tell the tales, but hardly there is anyone who did not lost any near and dear one. A rough estimation reveals that about 400,000 people fled Burma and over 100,000 have been butchered since this new wave of violence.

Back in 2012 and 2013, they met with similar fate. A military crackdown against shield ‘Rohingya’, many were massacred, many drove out into Bangladesh and Pakistan. Expectedly, it caught the eye of Human Rights Groups, particularly Human Rights Watch (HRW), which stated, “It is an act of ethnic cleansing and crime against humanity. Also a coordinating campaign to forcibly relocate or remove the state’s Muslims.”

The UN Human Rights Chief, Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, commented: “A textbook example of ethnic-cleansing.”

The ‘Ummah’ remained deaf to it, additionally, the rest of the world, too.

This ‘Nazist and Extra-Martial’ ethnic cleansing policy, however, reversal to the ‘Gautma Buddha’ is teachings-love, peace and humanity. The common sense questions the wisdom of brutally murdering such a huge human toll in the name of that very religion, which, beyond doubt, constructed on love and peace. The more worst is, this heinous and barbaric ‘ethnic extermination’ hatched by the contractors of that very religion.

Historically, the Rohingya were treated discriminately. There were laws being erected since 1962 coup, which barred them from enjoying their due rights, for instance, a law was passed in 1982, which denying them from their citizenship rights along with other 135 ethnic groups. Moreover, one child policy, restricted inter-faith marriages and denial of education and health facilitations on equal footings are but a few examples.

The Burmese government, considered them merely interlopers- the illegal immigrants - came all the way from Bangladesh during the British rule. That is so, the government did not count them (Rohingya) along with rest of the population, during 2014 Burmese census. Nevertheless, they were registered as Bengali illegal immigrants came in around 1935. Contrarily, the story regarding Rohingya’s origin reveals something else other than the one put forward by Burmese government. It, however, shows that they used to live under the king Indernath in 1055 BC. Moreover, they have been living in Rakhine State since 1 century. Additionally, the state in which they are living in bore its name from ‘Rohingya’-Rakhine.

One wonders, how ‘Hitler’ demonised till this day until the last day for his ethnic-cleansing of Jewish minority-The Holocaust Contrarily, for doing the same, the western darling, Aung Sun Sui Kyi: Burmese State Counsellor, hardly been castigated by any major western country. They-West, deemed democracy more valuable than ‘Rohingya’ in Burma. By letting down Ms Su Kyi means, putting up military-junta, which is hardest pill to eat for West. So, they still treated her with veneration and depicted her as helpless before her strong military-junta. This might have provoked Hitler for being deprived of his ‘Nobel’.

Exceptionally, the United Nations (UN), Human Rights Watch (HRW), the only but a few voices, which whispered, let alone what they practically did. Nevertheless, the UN secretary general suggested military sanctioned against Burma, which is still has to be materialised.

The shameful role of Muslim countries and Organisation of Islamic Countries (OlC) is extremely heart-wrenching. Except Turkey and Bangladesh, the rest of the ‘Ummah’ adopted alienated behaviour as they have nothing to do with it. Similarly, the part Pakistani side played, also pathetic. The Chinese silence, clearly, driven by its own interests- Jade stone and oil supply from Burma. On the other, India, diplomatically endorsing the Burmese claims, supporting them against the ‘Harkah-Al Yaqin’- an insurgent Rohingya Group, which on and off engage the l3Ltrmese Army and Security Forces.

This racist policy will prove a pit having capacity to engulf the whole of humanity. Moreover, it will bread terrorism and fundamentalism, which will eventually lead into war. The UN, OIC and EU should adopt more practical and stiff policies against Burma and practices it with iron hand. The need of the hour is, to slap Burma with sanctions, which specifically involves its military directly or indirectly, additionally, the diplomatic isolation will, undoubtedly, produce considerable results. lf not doing so, there will be more Srebrenica and Rohingya, lingers on.

The writer is Attorney at Law and Foreign Policy Analyst.