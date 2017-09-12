GENEVA - At least 30 people were injured Monday when a train engine collided with carriages full of passengers at a station in the Swiss Alpine village of Andermatt, police said. "No one is in critical condition," said a spokeswoman for the regional police in the Swiss canton of Uri. Police initially said 27 people had been hurt. The accident happened shortly before midday as a train run by the Matterhorn-Gotthard rail company, made up of a locomotive and five carriages and carrying around 100 passengers, attempted a manoeuvre at Andermatt station.