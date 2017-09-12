WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday paid tribute to the 2,977 people killed on September 11, 2001, warning that “savage killers” who threaten the United States will find no haven on earth.

On the 16th anniversary of the attacks, Trump’s first as president, he observed a moment of silence at a White House before laying a wreath and delivering remarks at the Pentagon, where 184 people died.

His tone unbending and solemn, Trump championed America’s resilience and “common bonds,” but issued a stern warning to “enemies” that “America cannot be intimidated.”

“Those who try will soon join the long list of vanquished enemies who dared to test our mettle,” he said, as a drone of jet engines carried echoes of a day half a generation ago that many Americans have vowed not to forget.

In Trump’s native New York, at Ground Zero, there was a minute’s silence at 8:46 am (1246 GMT), the moment the first of two hijacked airliners struck the World Trade Center. In all, four planes were hijacked by Al-Qaeda militants who used them to topple the trade center’s twin towers and hit the Pentagon.

Trump appeals travel ban limits to Supreme Court

The Trump administration headed back to the Supreme Court Monday to block an appeals court ruling that placed limits on its ban on refugees.

The Justice Department asked the highest court to halt implementation of the ruling last week that refugees who have formal assurances of resettlement in the United States from US aid agencies are not covered by the ban.

The San Francisco Appeals Court's decision could pave the way for the entry of some 24,000 already-approved refugees beginning September 12.

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to place that decision on hold until the high court can review broader issues of Trump's travel ban next month.

"The Ninth Circuit's refugee-assurance ruling would upend the status quo and do far greater harm to the national interest," the Justice Department said in a filing.

It was the department's latest effort to defend President Donald Trump's repeatedly stymied order to halt the influx of refugees and limit travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

The arguments hinged on a stipulation in the travel ban that refugees in the pipeline can only be accepted if they have a "bona fide relationship" with a US individual or entity.

The government said formal assurances from a refugee agency that may not have had direct, personal contacts with the refugee were not covered in that exception.

But opponents to the ban sued, arguing that people with formal assurances should be admitted.

In its filing Monday, however, the Justice Department opted not to fight the appeals court's ruling that bona fide relationships - the standard for refugees and travellers from the six countries exempted from the Trump travel ban - include grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins of American citizens.

Previously the ban would only have left open the door for refugee parents, spouses, children, sons- and daughters-in-law, siblings and step- and half-siblings of people in the United States.

The six countries covered in the travel ban are Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.