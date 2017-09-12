DELHI: A young man was allegedly beaten up by five men for talking to his friend in fluent English in India, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the Delhi police, the 22-year-old man was dropping off his friend at a five-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi and five men thrashed him for speaking in fluent English with his friend.

The report says that the incident was reported in the early hours of Saturday and three people have been arrested in this connection.

Varun Gulati, a resident of Noida, had come to the five-star hotel in Connaught Place to drop off his friend Aman in his friend Daksh’s car, said police.

While Gulati was walking back to the hotel after seeing off Daksh, a group of five men, who were inebriated, rounded him up. They asked him why was he speaking in English.

Both the sides got into an argument and the men assaulted Gulati, police said.

The assailants fled the spot in a vehicle but the victim managed to note down the number of the vehicle, they said.

On the basis of the number plate, three of the accused were identified and arrested, police said, adding a hunt is on to trace the rest.