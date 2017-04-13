According to BBC, A 17-year-old girl has been charged with terrorism offences, the Metropolitan Police Force has said.

She is accused of communicating with a person in so-called Islamic State, possessing a flight booking to Istanbul with the intention to travel to Syria, and self-radicalising.

The offences allegedly occurred between 1 January 2016 and 31 March 2017.

She was arrested in central London and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, police said.

The girl was remanded in custody until Friday 28 April when she will appear at the Old Bailey.

It follows an investigation by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested as part of the investigation and but was later released with no further action.

Both were arrested at the same address on 21 August 2016.