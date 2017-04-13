According BuzzFeed, In an interview on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo, President Trump revealed that he was eating the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake, while US forces bombed Syria.

Trump described the moment last week when he gave the go-ahead to launch 59 missiles against a Syrian base in retaliation for the regime’s apparent chemical weapons attack.

.@POTUS tells @MariaBartiromo he told President Xi about the Missile strikes over "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake." pic.twitter.com/vPLu7ZhxbR — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 12, 2017





He said the decision was made while he ate dessert with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. "You have no idea how many people want to hear the answer to this. I have watched speculation for three days now on what that was like," Trump told Bartiromo.

"When did you tell him...before dessert?" Bartiromo asked.

"I will tell you only because you've treated me so good for so long, I have to tell you right?" he responded.

"We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen, and President Xi was enjoying it, and I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded," Trump said.

"And we made a determination to do it," he continued. "So the missiles were on the way, and I said, 'Mr. President, let me explain something to you,' — this is during dessert — we've just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit by the way...unbelievable...from you know, hundreds of miles away, all of which hit...amazing. It's so incredible, it's brilliant, it's genius."

But back to that time Trump told Xi about bombing Syria over dessert.

"So what happens is I said, 'We’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq,'" Trump said.

"Headed to Syria," Bartiromo corrected him.

"Yes. Heading toward Syria," Trump continued.

"I didn't want him to go home," Trump continued, recalling the end of the dinner with Xi. "We're almost finished... What does he do? Finish his dessert and go home, and then they say the guy you just had dinner with attacked —"

"How did he react?" Bartiromo asked, leaning forward with an eager smile to hear the end of the story about that time Trump attacked Syria over a decadent piece of dessert.

"He paused for 10 seconds," Trump continued, "and then he asked the interpreter to please say it again. I didn't think that was a good sign."

"And he said to me, 'Anybody that uses gases' — you could almost say 'or anything else' — 'but anybody that is so brutal and uses gases to do that to young children and babies...it's OK.' He was OK with it. He was OK," Trump said.