NEW DELHI: According to NDTV, The Indian government has said that it is not aware of Kulbhushan Jadhav location or his condition in Pakistan.

"We don't know where Kulbhushan Jadhav is now or what his condition," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.



Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was arrested last year in Pakistan for spying and subversive activities in Balochistan.

According to Gopal Bagley, "Jadhav is a kidnapped innocent Indian, who is a retired officer of the Indian navy and these two facts were communicated to Pakistan more than a year ago."