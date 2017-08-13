SRINAGAR: In Held Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Shopian district, today. The youth were martyred by the troops during a siege and search operation in Awneera area of the district, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The martyred youth have been identified as Umar Majid Sheikh, resident of Kathpora Yaripora; Adil Malik, resident of Malikgund Shopian and Irfanul Sheikh, resident of Malldaira Shopian.

The troops blasted a mosque and four residential houses during the operation that began late last night in Awneera area. Personnel from 55 Rashtriya Rifles, special operations group of police and Central Reserve Police Force are jointly taking part in the operation.

Earlier, two Indian army men were killed and several others injured in an attack on the forces’ personnel who are part of the joint operation in the area.

The violent operation by Indian troops led to forceful protests in the area. Many civilians were injured when troops resorted to pellet firing on the protesters. The injured were shifted to District Hospital Kulgam for treatment.

Meanwhile, three more Indian forces’ personnel were injured when a patrol party came under attack in Hajin area of Bandipora district, today. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

On the other hand, a civilian, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was injured in an explosion in Dalgate area of Srinagar on Saturday succumbed at Soura hospital this morning. Imtiyaz was injured during an explosion near Budyari Chowk, Dalgate on Saturday evening.