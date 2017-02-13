SRINAGAR: Facing questions over the efficacy of Indian armed forces for surgical strike in Azad Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the armed forces and asked the opponents to criticize him but don't ever question the integrity of our armed forces.

"While the world's security agencies are studying about the methods of our armed forces and how they conducted the surgical strikes, some people are questioning the entire exercise. They are saying why is it that if the strikes happened, not a single of our soldiers died. My response to them is -- attack me if you want to, Modi said while addressing rallies in Uttarakhand, and Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal,