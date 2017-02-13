SHARJAH: A Pakistani husband who killed his wife in Sharjah last year has been granted death sentence by the Sharjah Court.

The 37-year-old man killed his 27-year-old wife in their room. He had claimed that he killed his wife because of the constant fights that ensued between them. The family of the victim, however, felt that the husband had ego problems with the wife as she was the only earning member of the family. The couple lived as paying guests in a three-bedroom apartment in Abu Shagara, Sharjah.

During police interrogation and court hearing, the accused confessed to the crime and presented the wife's death certificate. The couple has a son. The accused said he stabbed his wife, Zaheera, on the left side of her neck and in the chest near the heart and that she died on the spot. The crime took place on January 30, 2016.