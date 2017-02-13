BEDFORD: U.S. Department of the Treasury has frozen the charitable donations of a British Muslim citizen Mamoon-ul-Islam for having ‘Islam’ in his surname.

Mamoon who works for a charitable organization in Bedford raised £400 for a UK food bank and Eventbrite, a US website which facilitates fundraising.

All the donations came from Britain and were in sterling.

However; his name “M Islam” featured on a list created by the US Office for Foreign Assets and Control.

He is an accountant by profession and says that he has been subject to discrimination blackmailing.

“This is beyond discrimination. I honestly don’t know how to explain in words. Just because of my name I am treated differently,” he said.

“This was blackmail. They kept the money and they kept asking me to provide additional information even though they had my details.

“This was the eighth event with this organisation and I have never had a problem. This is just another government restricting my economic freedom,” Islam said.