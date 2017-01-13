Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the clouds of threat will keep on hovering over South Asia as long as the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved.

The forum leaders, Hilal Ahmad War and Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, visited different areas of Srinagar and Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the families of the youth who were martyred by Indian police and troops during the ongoing uprising, said a press release issued on Friday.

While addressing the public gatherings on the occasion, the leaders said that striving for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people was the foremost responsibility of the resistance leadership. They said that the Hurriyet leadership would not allow the selfless sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs to go waste and would take their mission to its logical conclusion at all costs. “The sacrifices of the martyrs during the ongoing resistance movement are a beacon of light for the Kashmiris,” they said. The Hurriyet leaders appealed to the international community to respect the sentiments of Kashmiris and take practical measures for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.