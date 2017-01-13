In occupied Kashmir, the Milli Trust Jammu and Kashmir headed by the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, distributed relief among the fire victims of Wadora area of Handwara.

On the instructions of Syed Ali Gilani, a team comprising Abdul Hameed Magrey, Rameez Raja, Saif-ud-Din Mir, Abdul Ahad, Muhammad Amin Sofi, Tariq Ahmad Zargar and others visited Wadora and distributed relief material among the affected families.

During the relief distribution programme, the team was informed that hundreds of fire affected people have not been provided temporary shelter till date and they are now staying with their relatives. The Milli Trust distributed blankets, winter clothes, shoes, food items and other relief items among the fire victims.

Meanwhile, the Trust thanked all donors and contributors for their generous contribution.