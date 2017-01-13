NEW DELHI: INS Khanderi, second of the Scorpene class submarine, was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. The submarine, which was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), will undergo trials before being inducted in the Indian Navy.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre was present at the function along with his wife, Bina Bhamre, who launched the submarine. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba was also present on the occasion.

The Kalvari class submarine includes superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons. The stealth features are expected to give the submarine an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines. INS Khanderi is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force.