NAGPUR: A 32-year-old Muslim man was beaten up by four men in Nagpur's Bharsingi area, India yesterday for allegedly carrying 'beef', reported Times of India.

Salim Ismail Shah, 32, a resident of Katol taluka, was assaulted by a group of armed cow vigilantes at Barasingha chowk, around 85 km away from the city, within the limits of Jalalkheda police station for carrying meat which has been so far identified as 'beef'. Four have been arrested so far.

Ismail, a vegetable vendor, had purchased the meat from Amner village in Warud tehsil of Amravati district. He was intercepted by the mob led by Moreshwar Tandulkar at a prominent junction in Barasingha town while returning to his place at Katol on scooter.

Tandulkar, taluka president of Prahar sanghatna of Amravati MLA Bacchu Kadu, along with others pinned down Shah and assaulted him with sticks. The gang, also comprising Ashwin Uikey, Rameshwar Taywade and Jagdish Choudhari, also kicked and punched Shah before ransacking his two-wheeler.

An injured Shah was rescued by Jalalkheda police before being shifted to a primary health unit at Jalalkheda. He was later referred to Mayo hospital in Nagpur.

Jalalkheda police, after registering an offence of grievous assault, so far have arrested Tandulkar, Uikey, Taywade and Chaudhari. Police said Chaudhari, Taywade and Uikey are basically auto-rickshaw drivers who had joined Tandulkar to attack Shah. Jalalkheda police have also booked Shah for possessing 'beef'.

SP, Nagpur rural, Shailesh Balkawade said the beef has been sent for testing after being packed by police in presence of veterinarians. "We are taking strict action to ensure such incidents are not repeated," he said. The SP also added that every precautions are being taken to avoid any law and order.