India on Thursday rejected China’s offer to mediate talks between New Delhi and Islamabad, saying it doesn’t want any “third country’s intervention”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay said India’s stand on resolving issues through bilateral framework has not changed, ANI reported.

"Our stand is absolutely clear as far as I recall on the remarks, which motioned that Kashmir issue being central to peace and stability, all of us know that the heart of the matter is cross-border terrorism perpetrated on India, including Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"We are ready to have dialogue with Pakistan, among other issues, but in a bilateral framework. So the (India's) position of addressing all issues with Pakistan, including the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in a bilateral framework has not changed."

China had earlier offered to play a constructive role in improving relations between Pakistan and India in wake of ongoing tensions between the two countries along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

“The conflict is occurring near the LoC in Kashmir. This will not only harm the peace and stability of the two countries but also peace and tranquility of the region,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

“The situation in the Kashmir has attracted attention of the world community. Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia and we hope that relevant sides can do more things that are conducive to peace and stability in the region and avoid escalating the tensions.”