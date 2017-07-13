WASHINGTON - The US general who heads the coalition fighting the Islamic State group said Tuesday he had no information that would confirm or deny claims the jihadists' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend said he had heard "all kinds of reporting" about Baghdadi's status. "I don't have a clue," Townsend said in a video call from Baghdad. "Hope he's deader than a doornail. And if he's not, as soon as we find out where he is he will be.”