According to Tolo News, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit Kabul soon where he will meet Afghan officials to discuss ways to improve Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, President Ashraf Ghani’s Office said in a statement late Monday.

Wang will work to discuss the possibility of organizing a meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan, U.S and China, according to the statement.

The statement was issued after Ghani’s meeting with women’s rights activists who raised concerns over the security situation in the country.

“It is the first time that China wants to be a mediator in Afghanistan’s peace process and soon the Chinese Foreign Minister will visit Kabul. Peace with Pakistan was our demand and this must be solved between government and government,” Ghani told the participants at this meeting.

In the meantime, Najibullah Azad deputy spokesman for Ghani told the media that “this time the quadrilateral meeting which will be held between Afghanistan, Pakistan, U.S and China would be different compared to past meetings. At this meeting, Pakistan must support Afghanistan’s policy over fighting insurgency.”

He said that Kabul recently gathered evidence showing that Pakistan is supporting insurgency and shared this with NATO, the U.S Congress and other organizations.

“When needed, the evidence will also be provided to the U.N,” Azad told the media.

According to reports, Pakistan is currently under pressure by the international community to fight terrorism.

Meanwhile, Wang’s trip to Kabul comes in the wake of a spate of deadly attacks in the country.

Two weeks ago, a suicide truck bomber detonated his explosives in Zanbaq Square in Kabul city close to the German embassy and the Roshan Telecommunications Company. Over 150 people were killed and hundreds more wounded.

No group including the Taliban claimed responsibly for the attack but the Afghan government blamed Haqqani network and Pakistan’s ISI for it.

But Sarajuddin Haqqani, leader of the Haqqani Network - in an audio massage, released by the Taliban - rejected any involvement in the attack.

Pakistan always rejects allegations that it supports insurgency.