Indian troops baton charged the innocent Kashimiris, ransacked the houses and vehicles in Shopian valley of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka in ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, reported Waqt News.

According to Kashmiri media, as soon as Pakistan won the match, residents came out of their houses and started celebrating.

India Army rushed to the valley entered into houses, broke window panes, ransacked shops and beat anyone who came into their way. Several injured due the brutality of Indian troops.

The local shopkeepers alleged that Indian troops looted their goods. “For two hours India forces thrashed innocent people and destroyed the houses,” locals said.