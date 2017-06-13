Heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 53 people in southeast Bangladesh, most of them buried under landslides, authorities said Tuesday.

Police warned that the death toll would likely rise as emergency workers reached remote parts of the affected area, where telephone and transport links had been cut.

“The recovery work is still going on. The death toll could rise as many areas still remained cut off,” the head of the Department of Disaster Management Reaz Ahmed told AFP.

Ahmed said disaster response teams had been deployed to the affected areas to reinforce recovery work.