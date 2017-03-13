According to Indian media reports, the Founder and President of the Republican Hindu Coalition Shalabh Kumar appreciated the 'work-approach' of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that PM Sharif is trying to take Pakistan in the right direction and urged to strengthen the hands of PM Nawaz through precise efforts.

“Let’s strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Sharif. If terrorist activities gets rooted out, world becomes safer. India and Pakistan will have a better relationship. That would be a great situation," he emphasised.

Shalabh Kumar was the top Indian-American donor to Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. The Indian-American Republican donor also spoke about Trump’s policy towards Pakistan where he stressed that US would seek a clear line of action and policy from Pakistani authourities.