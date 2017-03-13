WASHINGTON - The US House Intelligence Committee has called on President Donald Trump to produce evidence by Monday on his yet unfounded claim that his phones at Trump Tower in New York were wiretapped during last year’s presidential campaign. Last week, the president wrote on Twitter that former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, had the phones at Trump headquarters tapped, but the Republican Trump has offered no evidence. The president tweeted, “Terrible. Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism.”Committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican, and Adam Schiff, the committee’s ranking Democrat, sent a letter to Trump requesting the evidence to support his wiretap claim. An Obama spokesman has said Trump’s charges are “simply false.”

Trump has not commented on the wiretaps since the tweets.

On Sunday, Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona told CNN, “The president has one of two choices: Either retract or provide the information that the American people deserve. Because if his predecessor violated the law, President Obama violated the law, we’ve got a serious issue here, to say the least.”McCain said he has “no reason to believe the charges are true.” Under US law, a president cannot order someone’s phone to be wiretapped. He would need approval by a federal judge and would also have to show reasonable grounds to suspect why a citizen’s telephone calls should be monitored, such as if he were suspected of criminal wrongdoing. The White House said last week that Trump is not under criminal investigation.