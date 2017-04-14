Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai said that US has misused Afghanistan as a testing ground for new and dangerous weapons.

He has condemned the dropping of Non-Nuclear bomb by US in Afghanistan.

He tweeted:

I vehemently and in strongest words condemn the dropping of the latest weapon, the largest non-nuclear #bomb, on Afghanistan by US...1/2 — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) April 13, 2017





2/2 military. This is not the war on terror but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous... — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) April 13, 2017





2/3 weapons. It is upon us,Afghans, to stop the #USA. — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) April 13, 2017





Last evening US dropped the ‘mother of all bombs’, one of the largest non-nuclear devices ever unleashed in combat in Afghanistan in Nanghar area where ISIS were hiding in caves. 36 suspected ISIS militants were killed.