The US Sate Department has deleted and archived its page on "cluster munitions", which sets out Washington's policy on cluster bombs, following the inauguration of Donald Trump, reported The Independent on Friday.

Cluster bombs, an explosive weapon which releases small bomblets over a wider area, were banned in 2010 due to their extraordinary risk to civilians in an international treaty signed by more than 100 states.

The page, which can now be found on the State Department’s archive for the years 2001 to 2009, includes a number of policy documents and statement from UN meetings in Geneva between 2007 and 2008 referring to the US’ position on cluster munitions and concerns over the weapons’ “humanitarian impact”.

“Cluster munitions have demonstrated military utility. Their elimination from US stockpiles would put the lives of its soldiers and those of its coalition partners at risk. The following documents describe the United States position on cluster munitions, which carefully balances humanitarian and legitimate military considerations,” it read.

The full text of the policy adopted in 2008 has also been archived from the Defence Department’s website. According to the 2008 policy, the US military is expected to stop using cluster munitions altogether by 2018.

The United States dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants.

It was the first time the United States has used this size of bomb in a conflict. It was dropped from a MC-130 aircraft in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, close to the border with Pakistan, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said.

Also known as the "mother of all bombs," the GBU-43 is a 21,600 pound (9,797 kg) GPS-guided munition and was first tested in March 2003, just days before the start of the Iraq war.

As many as 36 suspected Islamic State militants were killed in the strike on Thursday evening in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan defence officials said, adding there were no civilian casualties.

The strike came as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to dispatch his first high-level delegation to Kabul, amid uncertainty about his plans for the nearly 9,000 American troops stationed in Afghanistan.