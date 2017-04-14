A video showing a Kashmiri youth being tied on the Indian army in held-Kashmir, took the internet by storm today.

The clip shows a young man tied in front of an Indian army vehicle in what seems to be an apparent attempt to shield the Indian army from protestors. In the background, an army soldier can be heard saying: “Those who throw stones will meet the same fate.”

Taking notice of the incident, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah expressed his shock on Twitter. “This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!!,” he stated in his Tweet while sharing the video clip.

Kashmiri boy tied infront of vehicle by Indian army used as human shield. Where r the Indian media, failed cricketers & HR groups. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/uqhjtkE0o5 — Ayaan Maqsood (@ayaanmaqsood) April 14, 2017

According to Indian Express, the incident took place in a village at Beerwah. Speaking to the newspaper, Indian army spokesperson said the video was being verified.