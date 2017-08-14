The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), coupled with its related multi-sectoral projects, is aggressively on its path of completion and the main stakeholders – China and Pakistan – are destined to tap economic potential and benefits in coming years. Both of them have repeatedly demonstrated their unwavering commitment and seriousness for making this project, which involves over 50 billion dollars investments, a grand success. This envious project has not only further cemented the Pak-China friendship, which is higher than Himalayas and deeper than ocean, but also sent a strong message to international power players that Pakistan is set to emerge as a stable economic state.

As it always happens, successes of one state are hardly digested by other competitors or rival states. While most of the CPEC projects have been completed and rest are in the process of speedy completion, a potential campaign has been launched by those states and certain quarters who do not want to see Pakistan prosper economically and China to have trade access to Middle East, Africa and Europe through Gwadar Port, the culminating point of the 1300-kilometer long CPEC route from Kashgar.

There isn’t any iota of doubt that India, Israel and the world power USA take the envious cooperation between China and Pakistan as a major bottleneck in expansion of their unnatural influence in the region. Especially the western media has recently appeared to have launched a full-fledged campaign to pour scorn on the CPEC by distorting facts and figures and discrediting the Chinese leader Xi Jinping who has crafted the OBOR (One Belt One Road) project with a vision to connect China with three out of total seven world continents including Asia, Europe and Middle East by constructing six mega economic routes in addition to revival of old Maritime Silk Route. The Chinese leadership is confident to see a brighter economic future for the people of not only their own people but also the whole region which hosts over 4.4 billion population.

Since CPEC is the pilot project of China’s six international economic corridors, it is quite understandable that its successful completion would certainly not acceptable to those who are bent upon detracting the regional economic turnaround. India, who itself has assumed the role of an influential state in the region, is opposing the CPEC and considers the huge Chinese investments in Pakistan as a direct hit to its hegemonic policies in the region. Such evil approach has also rendered the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) ineffective, which is inflicting heavily on the economic prosperity and inter-state cooperation among the South Asian states. The SAARC ministerial conference, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in 2016, was cancelled due to the obduracy of Indian leadership.

Recently, the Western media, under the influence of India, Afghanistan, US and Israel, has adopted a subjective approach to give the impression that the Chinese friendship road CPEC runs one way. They highlight the ‘concerns’ of some Pakistani businessmen doing business in Kashgar (China) regarding ‘discriminatory’ import policies of Chinese authorities. The critics of CPEC argue that China would emerge as the East India Company and dominate Pakistan at the end. They believe that Pakistan would not be able to repay the huge loans China has extended to it for various projects and ultimately China would take over the Gwadar port. This notion is absolutely based on a wrong perception only to discredit the Chinese and Pakistani leadership who have further strengthened their time-tested friendship through the CPEC and over 50 billion dollars investments in various projects including establishment of economic zones. In fact, the loans extended by Chinese banks are at competitive rates and in some cases the interest has been waived off.

As for as the statistics of import and export between China and Pakistan are concerned, it is true that the trade balance has always been in favour of China. In recent months, Pakistan’s exports to China have slightly declined which is, of course, is a point to ponder over. The Chinese leadership does realize this and has focused to narrow the import-export balance between Beijing and Islamabad. Being member of a delegation, I in recent past visited China. During our meetings with ministries officials in Beijing, this critical issue was also discussed. The officials shared that since the Chinese leadership believes in economic prosperity of all stakeholders of its economic routes, enhancing capacity building of businessmen in respective states is the Chinese government. China takes Pakistan as a privileged state and a time-tested friend. In recent months, a number of Chinese ministerial delegations including recognized entrepreneurs have visited Pakistan to interact with government officials as well as business groups in Pakistan to ensure capacity building of local skilled manpower in various fields. Similarly, various Pakistanis entrepreneurs and professionals regularly undertake visits to China for exchange of expertise and innovations in development sectors.

The building of international economic corridors has opened borders for trade activities from across the world. Now, excellence and quality standards of exports are the only option for survival of states in the cut-throat world trade market. For Pakistan, who has always been engaged in finding international markets for its exports, the CPEC is not less than a major blessing for its business entrepreneurs. In real terms, the project is a game changer not only for Pakistan and China but also the whole region, as a couple of states from Central Asia, while realizing its economic importance, have already evinced interest to join the CPEC.

Political leadership in certain provinces had been criticizing the allocation of projects under the CPEC and attempted to politicize the route. However, fortunately their reservations were addressed properly by giving them detailed briefings and assuring that no discrimination had been made in the projects allocation.

In the wake of its significance, both China and Pakistan need to be vigilant to secure their economic interests in the region. Especially the Pakistani leadership has the onus to effectively deal with those who are manoeuvring to destabilize Pakistan by portraying a wrong picture of the Chinese investments in Pakistan.

As it always happens, successes of one state are hardly digested by other competitors or rival states. While most of the CPEC projects have been completed and rest are in the process of speedy completion, a potential campaign has been launched by those states and certain quarters who do not want to see Pakistan prosper economically and China to have trade access to Middle East, Africa and Europe through Gwadar Port, the culminating point of the 1300-kilometer long CPEC route from Kashgar.