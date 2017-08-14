STOCKHOLM7 - Danish police hunting for a missing journalist said Sunday they searched a huge homemade submarine that sank last week, but no body was found. "The sub has been searched and there is nobody on board -- neither dead nor alive," Copenhagen police homicide chief Jens Moller told reporters.

The journalist had been aboard the submarine before it sank. The vessel's 46-year-old inventor Peter Madsen has been accused of negligent manslaughter and was on Saturday remanded in custody for 24 days.

He has denied the allegations. The vessel, the Nautilus, was refloated and towed to the Copenhagen port on Saturday, then emptied of water overnight. On Sunday police entered the sub and found it empty.

Police have identified the missing journalist as Kim Wall, a 30-year-old Swedish woman who was writing a feature about Madsen. Nothing has been heard from her since Thursday evening when she boarded the sub with Madsen.

Her boyfriend alerted police early Friday that she had not returned home as planned. Madsen claims he dropped her off on the Refshaleoen island on Thursday evening after the interview.