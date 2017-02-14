BEIJING: Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Monday that it had started anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigations into Indian imports of Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline, a type of dye intermediate.

The ministry had received requests from domestic producers, who accused Indian manufacturers of dumping the product on the Chinese market and called for an inquiry, according to a statement posted on the ministry's website.

The ministry said it would investigate whether Indian firms were subsidized by the Indian government and if they had sold the product at an artificially low price in China.

Ortho Chloro Para Nitro Aniline is a chemical product widely used in dyes and pharmaceuticals.