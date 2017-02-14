ISLAMABAD : Pakistan on Tuesday criticized the recent missiles tests by North Korea that has also prompted condemnation by the United Nations.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Monday claimed it successfully test-fired a surface-to-surface medium- and long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2 and its top leader Kim Jong Un guided the test firing, according to the state news agency KCNA.

“The latest missile test conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is a violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions,” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

“Pakistan calls upon the DPRK to refrain from any step that undermines the prospects of regional peace and stability,” the ministry’s spokesman said in a statement.

He said Pakistan has consistently supported a nuclear weapons free Korean Peninsula, as agreed by all parties, adding that “It calls upon the DPRK to refrain from actions which run counter to the objective of reaching a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the issue within the framework of the Six Party Talks.”

The DPRK’s state media called Pukguksong-2 a "Korean style new type strategic weapon," which was developed on the instructions of top leader Kim Jong Un on the basis of the success made in the test-firing of the submarine-launched ballistic missile last August.