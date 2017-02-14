NEW YORK - The National Security Council (NSC), the principal forum used by the US President to deal with national security and foreign policy issues, is in disarray as it's staff is “struggling" to turn Donald Trump’s tweets into actual policy, according to a report in The New York Times.

A typical Trump day starts with his staffers trying to make policy without knowing what the president is doing or saying to foreign leaders, the newspaper said. In fact, many of his staffers are fearful that they will lose their jobs as Trump and his top brass are looking to create an “insider threat” programme that will monitor their cellphones and emails for leaks. The Times article offers a number of anecdotes to capture the agency's prevailing “chaotic and anxious,” atmosphere, including staff members having reportedly turned to encrypted messaging services to communicate with one another, fearing the Trump administration may begin monitoring their phone calls and emails to combat leaks. According to two officials cited by the Times, staff have even talked about feeding the president “suggested Twitter posts” in order to better influence his policy.

The National Security Council is composed of several hundred career civil servants (meaning they are nonpartisan) who are meant to advise Trump on foreign policy, counterterrorism efforts, and help deter nuclear attacks.

A senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Adam Schiff, told the Times, “It’s so far a very dysfunctional NSC.”

For nonpartisan members, the situation seems especially fraught. According to the report, some advisors recently met for late night drinks to discuss erasing any sentiments on their personal social media accounts that could be interpreted as anti-Trump.

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has been laying low since he was linked to a conversation with the Russian ambassador before talking his post and it is unknown if he will manage to keep his job long-term, the report said.

On Friday, Trump seemed clueless as to what was going on with Flynn.

Stephen Miller refused to go into details about Flynn’s future, but suggested that it was “a sensitive matter” and that his survival was a “question for the president.”

K.T. McFarland, the deputy national security adviser, said the meetings were going quicker, but had career officials on edge.

“Not only is this a new administration, but it is a different party, and Donald Trump was elected by people who wanted the status quo thrown out,” said Ms. McFarland, a veteran of the Reagan administration who most recently worked for Fox News. “I think it would be a mistake if we didn’t have consternation about the changes — most of the cabinet haven’t even been in government before.”

It is normal for a new president to make his mark on the NSC. Similar things happened with former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, but officials are saying that Trump’s version of events is different from the normal.

At one meeting, officials even considered tweeting Twitter posts that they feel are important at the president to make sure that he sees them. Other officials who wish to remain apolitical, recalled McFarland telling them to “make America great again” during several meetings.

To make the situation even more embarrassing, Trump wants his memos to be no longer than a single page and to include many pictures and maps. In contrast, Obama had no issue reading memos that were 3 to 6 pages in length.

Trump even forgot to include CIA Director Mike Pompeo on the NSC in one of his executive orders. Pompeo had to be later added in an amendment. That blunder led Reince Priebus to straighten out the executive order process.

If that isn’t enough to concern you, Flynn himself joked with McFarland recently about their future on the council.“I wonder if we’ll be here a year from now?” he said.

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT