LOS ANGELES: A passing motorist in Arizona was hailed as a hero on Thursday after killing a man who had shot and wounded a police officer on a remote highway. Trooper Edward Andersson, a 27-year veteran, had stopped to investigate a car crash near Tonopah, around 50 miles west of downtown Phoenix, when he was shot in the shoulder and arm during an ambush attack, the authorities said. The suspect then began slamming the officer's head into the pavement before he was shot and killed by an unidentified passing motorist who had pulled over, local media reported police as saying.- AFP

"Thank you because I don't know that my trooper would be alive today without his assistance," Arizona Department of Public Safety director Frank Milstead told the local NBC television affiliate WPTZ.