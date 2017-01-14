Islamic preacher Zakir Naik-led Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) has challenged the decision of India’s Central Government into New Delhi High Court regarding the ban imposed at his NGO.

The court, while heard the arguments of both parties, directed the government to produce relevant record on January 17 leading to its declaration banning the IRF with immediate effect.

According to the Home Ministry, Dr Naik has allegedly made many provocative speeches and engaged in terror propaganda. The IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and President of the said association, Dr Zakir Naik have been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious communities and groups,"