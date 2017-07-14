An associate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ismail Shah, has been assaulted in India's Maharashtra state by Hindu cow vigilantes on Wednesday, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the cow vigilantes were not acknowledged of Shah's association with the ruling party at the time of assault and said they were "probably unaware".

The 36-year-old BJP associate was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was assaulted by members of the Prahar Sanghatana ─ "a social and cultural body" ─ who accused him of carrying beef, the Indian daily said.

Victim was pulled off his two-wheeler by the four men, did not receive any help from on-lookers, the daily further added to the report.

Four members of Prahar Sanghatana were arrested for assaulting Shah, who repeatedly told them that he was carrying goat meet and not beef.