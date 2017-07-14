BANGKOK: According to The Star, police in Thailand and Malaysia are on the hunt for a Pakistani man who allegedly killed his Thai wife in Bangkok on Wednesday.

A Bangkok court has approved an arrest warrant for Mien Wakas Ahmad, 27, who police believe has fled to Malaysia.

They say Ahmad left the house he and his wife rented in Nongchok district at around 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, took a taxi to Don Muang Airport and flew to Hat Yai before making his way to the Malaysian border.

Police there have been asked to assist in the hunt.

The body of Ahmad’s wife, Napassorn Pathan, 39, was found in the house by her two children from a previous marriage when they returned home from school.

Neighbours told police they’d heard the couple quarrelling noisily for three days before the murder.