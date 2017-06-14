A huge fire engulfed a 27-storey block of flats in central London on Wednesday injuring at least 30 people and possibly trapping some residents inside the towering inferno.

Officials have confirmed a number of fatalities as well.

Massive flames licked up the sides of the block as 200 firefighters battled the blaze along with 40 fire engines. Flumes of black smoke billowed into the air hours after the blaze was sparked.

London Fire Brigade said the fire had engulfed all floors from the second to the top of the Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in west London.

"We have taken 30 patients to five hospitals," London Ambulance Service said.

"We are dealing with a really serious fire that spread throughout the building," a spokesman for the fire brigade said. "The crews are doing all that they possibly can to tackle this fire."

Some people were trapped in the fire, with residents desperately shouting for help from windows on upper floors as the fire spread, some British media reported.

Reuters could confirm those reports. A witness told Reuters that she feared not all the residents had escaped the fire. Some were evacuated in their pyjamas.

"A number of people are being treated for a range of injuries," police said. "Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire."

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire," London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said. "This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."

More than 20 ambulance crews were at the scene. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said a "major incident" had been declared. Police closed the A40, a major road leading out of west London, while some parts London's underground train network were closed as a precaution.

The cause of the fire, which broke out just after 0000 GMT, is not known at this stage, the Fire Brigade said.

This is a developing story.