According to Tolo News, at least five Taliban fighters were killed in a suicide car bombing early Wednesday in Gereshk, in an attack that targeted a group of fighters from the splinter Taliban group led by Mullah Abdul Rasoul.

In addition four others were reportedly wounded.

A source from the breakaway group confirmed the incident but would not provide details.

The breakaway Taliban faction appointed its own leader following the death of founder Mullah Omar and the subsequent appointment of Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

At the time, Mullah Rasool says he and his supporters tried hard to convince Mullah Mansour to step down and let the new leader be appointed by consensus - but they say he refused.

Mullah Rasool is believed to have a few hundred loyal fighters who are mostly found in the south and south-eastern parts of the country.