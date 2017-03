BEIRUT: Militants detonated a bomb on a bus in Wadi al-Dhahb district of the Syrian city of Homs on Tuesday and there were reports of casualties, Syrian state television and news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The blast follows a coordinated attack by Islamist insurgents in Homs city centre last month that killed dozens including a senior security official, and an agreement on Monday for rebels to leave their last enclave in the city.